First made-in-India intranasal COVID vaccine launched

Bharat Biotech’s iNCOVACC unveiled by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech’s nasal COVID vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day in New Delhi on Thursday.

The world’s first made-in-India intranasal vaccine was launched at Mandaviya’s residence in the national capital. The nasal vaccine — BBV154 — had received the Drugs Controller General of Indias (DCGI) approval in November for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose. According to a statement issued by Bharat Biotech earlier, iNCOVACC is priced at Rs 800 for private markets and at Rs 325 for supplies to the government of India and state governments.

Also read: COVID nasal vaccine to cost Rs 800 in pvt hospitals, Rs 325 in govt clinics

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had said.

Advertisement

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech.

As per the vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, one can book an appointment for the intranasal vaccine dose by visiting the CoWin website.

(With Agency inputs)