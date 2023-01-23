After Co-WIN success, govt launches U-WIN for routine vaccinations

U-WIN launched as pilot in two districts of each state and UT; to be used to register and vaccinate pregnant women, register deliveries, record outcomes, administer birth doses and all vaccination

The success of the Co-WIN platform — which served as the “digital backbone” for India’s COVID-19 vaccination programme — has prompted the government to replicate it for routine vaccinations as well. It has decided to set up an electronic registry for the purpose and named it U-WIN.

If this programme succeeds, mothers will no longer have to store vaccination cards and keep a tab on the next jab and go through other such hassles.

The U-WIN programme to digitise India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) was launched as a pilot project in two districts of each state and Union Territory — total 65 districts — on January 11.

Also read: Nasal spray to prevent Covid-19 infection developed

Advertisement

The platform will be used to register and vaccinate every pregnant woman, record her delivery outcome, register every delivery, administer birth doses and all vaccination events thereafter, official sources told PTI.

Single source of information

U-WIN will be the single source of information for immunisation services, updating vaccination status, delivery outcome, planning of RI sessions, and reports like antigen-wise coverage, etc.

“There will be digital registrations of all pregnant women and newborns for individualised tracking for vaccination, reminders for upcoming doses, and follow-up of dropouts. Healthcare workers and programme managers will be able to generate real-time data of routine immunisation sessions and vaccination coverage for better planning and vaccine distribution,” an official explained.

For pregnant women and children, vaccine acknowledgement and immunisation card linked to the Ayushman Bharat Heath Account (ABHA) ID will be generated, and all states and districts can access a common database to track and vaccinate beneficiaries.

Also read: Girls aged 9 to 14 to get cervical cancer vaccines through schools

Besides, through the platform, citizens can check ongoing routine immunisation sessions nearby and book appointments, the official told PTI.

States and UTs sensitised

All states and UTs have been sensitised on U-WIN functionalities and objectives for the pilot in 65 districts, and staff and healthcare workers have been trained on all modules of U-WIN.

“With this, the entire vaccination system, including records, will get digitised, easing the tracking of beneficiaries.

“Vaccination records under UIP are being maintained manually as of now. So, this will do away with the hassle of keeping a physical record. It will enable the digitisation of session planning and updating vaccination status on a real-time basis.

Also read: COVID may increase risk of stroke in children: Study

“Beneficiaries would be able to book slots for vaccination in advance. Also, it will allow mobility.

“Once the whole immunisation programme is digitised, beneficiaries will get certificates on the spot, and they can also download them if they want to. These certificates will be stored in digi-lockers,” an official elaborated.

An effective surveillance system will help create an evidence base to enable planning and deployment of effective interventions.

(With agency inputs)