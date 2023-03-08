Writ petition against Nepal PM Prachanda for admitting to 5,000 killings during Maoist insurgency

A writ petition was registered against Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, seeking an order to arrest him for admitting to being responsible for the killing of 5,000 people during the decade-long Maoist insurgency in the country. The petition brought by advocate Gyanendra Aran and other victims of Maoist insurgency was registered on Tuesday, Supreme Court sources said, adding that another writ by Kalyan Budhathoki was in the registration process. Advocates Aaran and Budhathoki, who are also conflict victims, filed separate writ petitions at the Supreme Court demanding that Prachanda be investigated and prosecuted for admitting to being responsible for the killing of at least 5,000 people during the decade-long Maoist insurgency. A bench of justices Ishwar Khatiwada and Hari Krishna Phuyal on Friday ordered the court administration to register the writ petitions brought by the duo. “I am accused of killing 17,000 people, which is not true. However, I am ready to take the responsibility of killing 5,000 people during the conflict,” Prachanda said, while addressing a Maghi festival celebration event in Kathmandu.

He added that the rest of the 12,000 were killed by the feudal regime. The rebellion that started on February 13, 1996, officially came to an end after a Comprehensive Peace Agreement was reached with the then government on November 21, 2006. It is estimated that around 17,000 people lost their lives during the decade-long insurgency.

Prachanda waged the armed conflict for a decade in the name of Peoples War. A meeting of the Maoist leaders on Tuesday reached a three-point decision, including protesting and countering any activity that is against the peace agreement. A statement issued after the meeting says, “Our serious attention has been drawn to the ongoing discussion regarding transitional justice. We firmly believe that matters related to the peace process should be managed in accordance with the Comprehensive Peace Agreement. Matters related to transitional justice should be taken forward through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.” Decisions of the meeting include opposing and countering any activity contrary to the spirit of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement and concluding all matters related to transitional justice through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission of Inquiry into Disappeared Persons and, focusing on executing quickly. The meeting said the party members are committed to implementing the agreements made with the state at various times, according to My Republica newspaper.

They underscored the need for moving ahead jointly to face the fresh challenges.

The current and former Maoist leaders also vowed to counter activities that are against the spirit of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

