Woman carrying bullet held at Delhi Metro station

A 21-year-old woman was apprehended by the CISF at a Delhi Metro station on Thursday for carrying a bullet in her luggage, officials said.

They said the woman was intercepted at the Dabri Mor station around 11 am during security check.

The passenger could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the live bullet and was handed over to the local police for investigation as carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network, the officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the metro network in the national capital region.

