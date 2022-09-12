Will miss you: Akshay Kumar condoles death of long-time hairdresser Milan Jadhav

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday paid tributes to Milan Jadhav, his hairdresser of over 15 years, who passed away recently.

Kumar took to Twitter to remember Jadhav, whom the actor fondly called Milano.

“You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. “The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Still cant believe youve left us I will miss you Milano. Om shanti,” the actor tweeted.

He also shared a throwback photo with Jadhav in which the latter is seen fixing Kumars hair on a movie set.

