Will go by mandate given to us: CRPF on its role in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir

The CRPF is fully equipped and capable of taking the lead role in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir in case the paramilitary force is tasked to do so, a senior officer of the force has said.

He said though the security situation has drastically improved in the Valley in the past three years, the force was alert and keeping a watch on delinquent elements.

“The CRPF has the potential, ability, training, and technology to operate effectively in such (counter-insurgency) scenarios that is all I can say on this issue,” IG CRPF (Kashmir Operations) M S Bhatia told

