Will come out with report on fulfillment of promises made in 2018 BJP manifesto: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said his government will come out with an “action taken report” during the upcoming state budget, regarding the fulfilment of the promises made by the ruling BJP, ahead of the 2018 assembly polls.

The Congress, especially Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has repeatedly attacked the BJP government claiming that the party had given 600 promises in its election manifesto, but hardly 10 percent of them had been fulfilled.

The Congress, Siddaramaiah claimed, had given 165 assurances in 2013 and of them 158 were fulfilled during its five-year-rule “We will give a report about all that during the budget, what we said, what we have done. We will give an action taken report,” Bommai said in response to a question regarding manifesto promises fulfilled by the government.

Bommai will table his governments last budget on February 17.

Responding to a question by reporters on BJPs candidate list, while pointing out that JD(S) has announced the first list and Congress preparing one, the Chief Minister said, “We have a different election strategy, we need not do as they do, we will do our strategy. Ours is a different strategy.” The JD(S) has already announced its first list of 93 candidates, while Congress and BJP are yet to finalise.

Reacting to Congress leaders saying that they will retire, if unable to fulfill their election promises, Bommai said, “They themselves are speaking about political retirement, we did not ask for it. If they are themselves speaking about it, it reflects the situation they are in. Like face is the index of mind.” Siddaramaiah and other senior party leaders have claimed that they will retire from politics and “go home”, in case they are not able to fulfill promises made to people, if voted to power in Karnataka, in the Assembly polls due by May.

The Congress has recently announced Gruha Jyoti scheme, under which all households will get 200 units of free electricity every month and also Gruha Lakshmi scheme, a promise to provide Rs 2,000 every month to women-led households.

