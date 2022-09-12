West Bengal reports 548 more dengue cases

West Bengal reported 548 dengue cases on Sunday, a health department official said.

A total of 288 dengue patients have remained admitted in government hospitals, he said. “We have to be on the guard and stop accumulation of water in various types of objects in and outside houses. People need to be sensitised about what needs to be done to stop breeding of the mosquito larvae, the official said. Meanwhile, Health Secretary N S Nigam told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)