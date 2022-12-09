Were looking to rope in a fast bowler, says GT coach Nehra after releasing Ferguson

Defending champions Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra on Friday said the side will look to rope in a fast bowler in the IPL players auction, to be held in Kochi on December 23.

“Even if you win, still you make a few changes as per needs. We might need a fast bowler. In a small auction you make changes as per requirements. We are no different,” Nehra told reporters.

“We dont have too many requirements as we havent released that many players. Domestic spot is also two or three left. Its not that you will (always) get the player you want. There are nine more teams. So when that player comes into auction, that is also important,” he said.

Under Nehras guidance and Hardik Pandyas leadership, Gujarat Titans won the IPL in their maiden season earlier this year.

Advertisement

“Every year you want to win as a team. Nobody is here to participate but to win.

There will be one winner but margin between win and loss is very little,” Nehra said.

GT have released Afghanistans Rahmanullah Gurbaz and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson ahead of the next season.

“Gurbaz is a good player and he had gone to a different franchise. There are lot of players who are international T20 captains, but dont get picked in IPL,” Nehra said.

“We have played only one match final. If one lakh people support you, then it helps.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)