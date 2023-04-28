IPL 2023 | We’ll continue to play fearless cricket: KKR’s assistant coach Foster

Kolkata Knight Riders will continue to play fearless cricket despite a topsy-turvy season that saw them slip to seventh spot in the standings, assistant coach James Foster said here on Friday.

KKR managed to return to winning ways with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. They still have to win at least five from their remaining six matches to seal a playoff berth.

“In terms of batting unit, the message that has gone across is play fearless cricket. It’s about taking the game on. It’s something that we have discussed,” Foster said on the eve of their match against Gujarat Titans here. “At times it does not always go according to plan, but it actually takes the pressure off. There isn’t any pressure on the guys.”

Foster further said that they have gone on to reach the final from a similar position in 2021 when they had lost four in a row in the first phase before they bounced back in the UAE leg.

Advertisement

“We really enjoy the challenge, it’s an exciting opportunity. We have been in this situation before and we managed to make the final,” he said. “Quite a lot of players are still with the side. We are going to come here with a lot of confidence in this game.” Asked about the areas to improve, he said: “Nothing specific, we need to tighten up a little bit.

“At times we are bowling really tightly, at times we are getting big scores together. “It’s about putting all together, just bit more consistently. There are a few standout performances,” he said.

He backed the Caribbean duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell to overcome their lean phase.

Narine has gone wicketless in five matches, while Russell is still due for a big knock.

“Absolutely not at all,” he said, when asked if they are concerned about the duo’s form. “Russell and Narine are absolute superstars. Narine has been the star for the team for a long period of time. He’s doing the hard yards. Sometimes you get rewards in terms of wickets, but you are also building pressure at times. So no problem from our side.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)