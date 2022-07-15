Weak monsoon in UP can adversely affect Kharif crop production, say experts

Almost three weeks after the monsoon entered Uttar Pradesh, 71 of the 75 districts of the state have received deficient rainfall, signaling a weak monsoon that can adversely affect the Kharif crop production.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said an action plan, in the wake of the deficit rainfall, should be prepared to deal with any kind of situation and the agriculture, irrigation, relief and revenue departments should remain alert.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said, of the 75 Uttar Pradesh districts, 71 have received deficient rainfall between June 1 and July 15.

Kaushambi is the driest district receiving 98 per cent less rainfall this year, making it and 55 other districts being categorised in the large deficient region.

The state has received only 77.3 mm rainfall this monsoon till date, which is 65 per cent less than the normal 220 mm rainfall.

East UP districts has received only 77.2 mm rainfall, 68 per cent less than the normal of 243.5 mm rainfall, while west UP districts have received 77.5 mm rainfall, which is 59 per cent less than the normal of 187.1 mm.

Dinesh Kumar Singh, an agricultural scientist with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said a large section of the sugarcane and paddy growing region of Uttar Pradesh could get affected due to deficient rainfall.

This is expected to have an effect on the produce of Kharif crops, he said.

Bheem Singh Yadav, a farmer in Mau district, said,” We have not cultivated our paddy crop till date due to less rainfall. I worry that I will not have any paddy crop this year if the monsoon doesnt resume within next few days.” According to the updated status on July 13 under the Kharif Campaign 2022-23, land measuring 42.41 lakh hectares has been sown as against the target of 96.03 lakh hectares, which is only 44.16 per cent of the target. Of this, 45 per cent is for paddy cultivation alone. By July 13 last year, 53.46 lakh hectares of land had been sown.

Concerned departments of the state have been put on alert by the chief minister in the wake of deficient rainfall this monsoon season.

