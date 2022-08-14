Water being drained out after breach in MP dam wall, no need to worry: CM Chouhan

In the wake of a dam wall breach in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said there was no need to worry and efforts were on to drain out water from the reservoir.

Earlier in the day, officials said a channel was dug up to drain out water from the under-construction dam on the Karam river after a breach in a wall of the reservoir. Water was being released safely through the channel since 3 am on Sunday, which reduced the threat of the dam bursting due to water pressure and causing a disaster downstream, they said.

Later, the CM in a statement said the chief engineer, commissioner, senior police officials and collector were on the field.

“There is no need to worry. But we wont sit quiet till the entire water from the reservoir is drained out. Efforts are on to empty the dam,” he said.

Advertisement

Chouhan also said the need of the hour was for political parties to refrain from levelling allegations and rather focus on public safety.

His statement has come after the opposition Congress alleged corruption in the construction of the Rs 304 crore dam.

Talking to

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)