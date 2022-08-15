Volkswagen group testing electric vehicles under Skoda brand for India market

German auto major Volkswagen group has started testing some electric vehicles from the KODA brand in India as it evaluates the products to be brought to the country for electromobility targetting mass segment, according to a senior company official.

The group, which has given the responsibility of leading its growth in India to KODA AUTO, will also continue to focus on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as it feels that bringing EVs at a large scale will depend on the ecosystem and infrastructure development in the country, KODA AUTO Volkswagen India Managing Director Piyush Arora said.

“We recognise that there is demand in India for electric vehicles, so we have already launched Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-Tron which are doing extremely well in the Indian market,” he told

