Vintage roadroller at Patna Collectorate rescued in midnight haul, sent to museum

A nearly century-old steamroller manufactured by a British company that lay decrepit in the premises of the Patna Collectorate for several decades was rescued in the early hours of Thursday and sent to the city museum, culminating a chain of events that unfolded since the demolition of the landmark began mid-May.

However, the fate of a Dutch-era hanging skylight, a vintage safety vault and an old clock which were housed in the centuries-old District Engineers Office Building in the 12-acre collectorate campus is still unknown, and official sources said these antique items are being “presumed to be lost in the demolition process”.

The rescuing of the roadroller, manufactured by John Fowler and Co, England, however, is a result of a sustained citizen-led campaign and interest shown by the Patna Museum authorities in acquiring some of the artifacts that have come out of the demolition of the centuries-old Patna Collectorate.

“The rescuing of the steamroller was done past midnight. It was picked by a massive crane and then loaded in a truck at the site of demolition of Patna Collectorate, and then ferried to the Patna Museum. It will now be displayed soon on a platform with an information panel for people to see, a senior official of the museum told

