Vehicles belonging to BJP, Hindu Munnani cadres damaged in Pollachi

Unidentified persons damaged two cars and equal number of autorickshaws belonging to BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries in Pollachi on Friday, police said.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the arrest of Popular Front of India (PFI) functionaries in Coimbatore by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths and also hurling of petrol bombs at the BJP office and a textile showroom here on Thursday night.

The police said miscreants hurled a plastic cover filled with diesel on the car parked outside the house of a BJP functionary at Kumaran Nagar in Pollachi, about 35 kms from here, around 3 am today and attempted to set it on fire.

As they failed to lit the fire, the miscreants damaged the windshield and side glasses of the car. The BJP functionary, who came out after hearing the noise, noticed two persons fleeing the scene on a motorcycle, police said.

Similary, a car belonging to anothor BJP member was also damaged by the offenders in the same area.

Two autorickshaws belonging to Hindu Munnani members, who parked the vehicles in front of their houses were also damaged by the miscreants in Pollachi, police said.

Police have registered cases and investigations are on.

Meanwhile, a BJP functionarys furniture shop in Erode was attacked by the offenders, who threw packets filled with petrol and diesel.

According to police, a former BJP Youth Wing District secretary was running a furniture shop at Moolapalayam, Erode. On Thursday midnight, some persons threw packets filled with petrol and diesel into the locked shop and lit fire damaging a portion of the shop.

On Friday, the BJP functionary opened the shop and found the damage. He lodged a complaint with the police, who rushed to the spot with finger-print experts.

The police registered a case and are investigating.

Police have also tightened the security in the district and patrol has been increased to prevent any untoward incident.

