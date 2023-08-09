Varanasi court bans media from covering Gyanvapi survey

A Varanasi court on Wednesday barred media from covering the ongoing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex from the spot and also directed members of the survey team to not give comments to any media outlet.

The court of District Judge A K Vishvesh passed the order on a plea by the Gyanvapi management committee seeking a ban on the media coverage of the survey which is being conducted to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a temple.

Madan Mohan Yadav, the Hindu sides lawyer who was present in the court during the hearing, told

