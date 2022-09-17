Varanasi BJP workers offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath on Modis bday

BJP workers on Saturday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modis birthday here in Varanasi — his parliamentary constituency — by worshipping Maa Ganga and offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. On the occasion, the workers also distributed fruits and sweets, said Kishor Kumar Seth, media in-charge of the partys city unit. Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari with workers performed the dugdhaabhishek of Maa Ganga with 51 litres of milk and saffron mixed with water. Workers of Namami Gange organised a cleanliness drive at the Namo Ghat, and also cut a cake to mark the PMs birthday.

At the Manokamna Siddh Hanuman Mandir located in Gilat Bazaar, akhand paath (continuous reading) of Ramayan was held, and a 72-kg cake made using laddoo was cut. As part of the occasion, an exhibition on Modis life has been organised at Shaheed Udyan in Sigra area of the district, which will continue till September 19, said Seth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)