UP Madarsa Board likely to use intermediate colleges as exam centres from next session

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education is mulling to use intermediate colleges as examination centres instead of Madarsas, officials said on Monday, in what could be a paradigm shift for these religious schools.

A final decision in this regard will be taken in a meeting of the board likely in July, the officials said.

“From the next session, the board is mulling to make government intermediate colleges as examination centres instead of Madarsas. A final decision in this regard will be taken in the meeting of the board likely to be held in July. Some intermediate colleges have been made examination centres on a trial basis,” Qamar Ali, a member of the Madrasa Board and in-charge of the examination control room (set up in Lucknow), told PTI.

