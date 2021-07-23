UP: Couple killed in road accident, man electrocuted

A couple were crushed to death after a speeding bus hit their bike on Budhana-Kandhla road near Ghari Sakhawatpur village here on Friday, police said.

Krishanpal (34) and his 32-year-old wife Minakshi were killed in the incident, Budhana police station SHO Rajiv Kumar said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

The bus driver escaped after the accident, he said.

In another incident, one Aliya Zafar Abbas (50) was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high-tension wire in Baghra village under Titawi police station area in the district on Friday.

Police said the incident took place when he accidentally touched the hanging electrical wire in the fields.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

