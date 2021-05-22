Udupi : 10 policemen test COVID positive, station sealed

Mangaluru, May 22 : A police station at Padubidriin Udupi district of Karnataka has been sealed for 24 hoursafter 10 police personnel, including the sub-inspector,tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the policemen tested positive when he wassubjected to the test after he developed fever recently,sources said on Saturday.

Subsequently, all the personnel were tested and resultsof 10 of them turned out positive, they said.

Advertisement

All the infected personnel have been placed underquarantine, the sources said. PTI MVGNVG NVG

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)