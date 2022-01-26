Two investigation division staff of NHRC to get Prezs Police Medal

A deputy superintendent of police and a constable in the investigation division of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have been chosen for the Presidents Police Medal for meritorious services, officials said on Tuesday.

The awards have been announced on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

Bimal Jit Uppal, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Mallaiah, constable, posted in the Investigation Division of the NHRC, have been chosen for the Police Medal for meritorious services on the occasion, the Commission said in a statement.

Uppal joined the NHRC from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2011. He has conducted various spot enquiries and analysed more than 3,500 complaints including encounter cases, silicosis, bonded labour, illegal detention etc. and assisted the Commission in giving justice the victims of human rights violations, it said.

Mallaiah also joined the Commission from the CISF in 1996.

He has assisted senior investigation officers of the Commission in the investigation of some of the intricate cases of human rights violations pertaining to the inaction by district administration in Naxal-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, the NHRC said.

His contribution has been found at par with his next higher ranks, the officials said.

