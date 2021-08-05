Two held with over 9 tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 4.5 crore

Two people have been arrestedhere with 9.135 tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 4.5 crore,which they wanted to smuggle to foreign countries, policesaid on Thursday.

According to police, Anand Kumar (51) and Anil Singh(47), both residents of Bengaluru, were arrested on Wednesdaybased on a tip-off.

A raid carried out in their warehouse at Bannerghattain the city unearthed the red-sanders or red sandalwood.

Police said the duo had been smuggling red sanders grownin Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Along with the red sanders, police confiscated twotrucks which were used for the storage and smuggling of theconsignment.

