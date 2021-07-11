Two consultants of Aviation Ministry, two officials of DGCA died due to Covid

Two consultants of the Civil Aviation Ministry and two officials of aviation regulator DGCA have died due to COVID-19 till date, government officials stated on Sunday.

The two consultants — who were retired government servants and were engaged by the ministry on contract basis — died during the first wave of COVID-19 during 2020, the officials mentioned.

The two officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) died during the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021, they told

