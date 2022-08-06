TT: Sharath, Sathiyan advance to semifinals

Top Indian paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan progressed to the semifinals of the mens singles event at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

While Sharath made short work of Singapore player Yong Izaac Quek 4-0 (11-6 11-7 11-4 11-7), Sathiyan was stretched in his 4-2 (11-5 11-7 11-5 8-11 10-12 11-9) win by Englands Sam Walker.

“It was a great match, all credit to Sam, he fought really hard. I really should have closed in that fifth set but I was a bit nervous,” Sathiyan said.

“I have never beaten Sam, so this came into my mind and it was not so easy to play in a big match like this. I kept my cool in the end and I took the match to get my first (Commonwealth Games) semifinal so Im really happy,” he added.

However, it was curtains for Sanil Shetty, who squandered a one-game lead to go down to home favourite Liam Pitchford 1-4 (11-9 6-11 8-11 8-11 4-11).

In the womens doubles, both Indian pairs — Sreeja Akul and Reeth Tennison, and Manika Batra and Diya Chitale — won their round of 16 matches.

Akula and Tennnison defeated Chloe Anna Thomas Wu Zhang and Lara Whitton of Wales 11-7 11-4 11-3.

Batra and Chitale beat Mauritian pair Jalim Nandeshwaree and Oumehani Hosenally 11-5 11-5 11-3.

