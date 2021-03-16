TN polls: Movable assets of OPS, Dhinakaran go up

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief MinisterO Panneerselvam has declared total assets valued at Rs 61.19lakh, up from the Rs 33.20 lakh in 2016, according to hiselection affidavit submitted as part of the nomination for theApril 6 Assembly polls in the state.

Panneerselvam, AIADMK Coordinator, is seeking a thirdterm from Bodinayakkanur in Theni district.

All of the assets were movable and he had no immovableassets in his name, which was the case in 2016 as well,Panneerselvam said.

The assets included three four-wheelers and he declaredhis source of income as salary earned as deputy CM and fromhis wifes agricultural income.

His liabilities were Rs 65,55,411 he owed to his wife.

His wifes immovable assets were valued at Rs 4.57 crorewhile the immovable property was Rs 2.63 crore, he stated inhis affidavit.

Similarly, the assets of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran also went up, from the Rs 16.73lakh in 2017 to Rs 19.18 lakh in 2021.

The AMMK leader had fought and won the December 2017Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll here as an independent, upsettingthe ruling AIADMK which had earlier expelled him along withhis aunt and late chief minister J Jayalalithaas confidanteVK Sasikala.

Dhinakaran has shifted to Kovilpatti in Tuticorindistrict this time, taking on ruling AIADMK Minister and localstrongman Kadmabur Raju.

According to Dhinakarans poll affidavit, the value ofhis immovable assets remained at Rs 57.44 lakh which he haddeclared in 2017.

His dues included Rs 28 lakh to the central governmenton account of imposition of penalty under FERA and liabilitiesin dispute included Rs 34.46 crore from AY 1989-96 pendingbefore the IT Appellate Tribunal here.

His liabilities were Rs 14.25 lakh.

The movable and immovable assets of his wife were Rs 7.66crore and Rs 2.43 crore, respectively while her liabilitiesstood at Rs 5.82 crore, Dhinakaran stated in the affidavit.

