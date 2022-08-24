TN govt schemes appreciated by President, VP: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said various states across the country are trying to emulate the development schemes of the DMK government, but some political parties in the state were criticising the regime by claiming that it has failed to implement the partys election promises.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at a function where over one lakh beneficiaries received welfare measures, Stalin said he was proud to hear President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar appreciating the schemes being implemented in Tamil Nadu and the states overall progress, when the former met them recently in Delhi.

Indirectly referring to the main opposition AIADMK, he said some parties in Tamil Nadu always attempt to criticise the schemes that are being accepted and appreciated by the people of the state, Stalin said.

This was nothing but frustration of that party, which has been facing serious internal problems, he said.

Advertisement

At the function, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for 748 projects worth Rs 663 crore and opened 229 completed schemes worth Rs 272 crore.

He highlighted the details of projects and schemes that were implemented in the last 15 months for the benefit of Coimbatore, which is a major industrial hub of south India.

The report of the much-awaited metro rail project was ready and the government has taken steps for the expansion of the international airport in the city, he said.

“I need the appreciation from the people. The faces of those who have gathered here reflect the result of future elections,” Stalin said.

Stalin, who is also the DMK president, said he has grown in life by facing criticism and will not allow anybody to create problems in Tamil Nadu, while adding that those without “self respect” were criticising the ruling party that stood for the downtrodden, depressed, oppressed and SC/ST communities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)