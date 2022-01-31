TN: Fire in spinning mill, cotton bales destroyed

A fire engulfed a spinning mill causing huge loss of cotton bales in Gobichettiplayam here, officials said on Monday.
According to Fire and Rescue Services personnel of Gobichettipalayam, there was a sudden fire in a spinning mill at Ayalure village near Gobichettipalayam on Sunday night. They managed to douse the fire after two hours.
A large number of cotton bales were burnt to ashes and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Gobichettipalayam police registered a case in this connection.
