TMC goons to land in jail after BJP wins West Bengal: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that “goons sheltered bythe Trinamool Congress” will be tracked and sent behind barsafter the BJP forms government in West Bengal.

He said the “murdered BJP karyakartas (workers)”including Sudarshan Pramanik from Hooghly district, will getjustice “after 28 days”, referring to May 2, the day ofcounting of votes polled in the eight-phase assemblyelections.

“TMC goons, listen carefully. After the counting ofvotes, we will teach you a lesson. Similar things happened inUttar Pradesh four years back after we formed the governmentthere.

“We imprisoned the tormentors of people. In Bengal, wewill punish those who are a part of the syndicate raj anddemand cut money (commission),” Adityanath said.

He added that “goondaism also came to a halt inKashmir” after the BJP government at the Centre took firmsteps.

Accusing the TMC supremo of pursuing politics ofappeasement during her 10-year rule, he said Banerjee createdhurdles in Durga puja, Saraswati puja and Holi celebrations inBengal, something that never happens in Uttar Pradesh.

“Elect the BJP to ensure you are not stopped fromtaking part in festivals,” he said.

Adityanath later claimed at another rally in Jangipurin Murshidabad district that the Mamata Banerjee governmentdid not initially allow Durga Puja celebrations two years backin Bengal.

The high court had to intervene “to ensure the rightsof the Hindu community”, he said.

“After the high court order, the administration herecontacted their counterparts in UP to seek guidance on how totake necessary measures. I want to tell the TMC governmentthat if there is will, you can always find a way,” the BJPleader said.

TMC leaders, however, maintained that the stategovernment has always extended help to festival organisersacross the last decade, including providing Rs 50,000 to Durgapuja committees last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a false propaganda of the BJP. For a fact,the UP government did not allow Durga puja to be held in 2020,but gave permission for Ram Navami celebrations,” West Bengalminister Subrata Mukherjee had recently said.

Adityanath also said Banerjee is “allergic” to thechanting of Jai Shri Ram. “Just like the way she doesntallow Durga Puja here, she is opposed to building of the Ramtemple in Ayodhya.” He said decisions like giving the go-ahead forconstruction of the Ram temple and scrapping Article 370 inJammu and Kashmir are examples of BJP fulfilling its pollpromises of 2019.

“In my state, 1.30 crore people have been providedelectricity free of cost, every poor family got free ration,everyone is covered under Ayushman Bharat.

“In contrast, people of Bengal are deprived of thebenefits of central projects, and farmers did not get Rs 6,000under the PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana. Around 1,000 farmerscommitted suicide in the past 10 years,” he claimed.

The UP CM also said had there been enoughopportunities for the youth in Bengal, they would not haveleft the state in the first place.

