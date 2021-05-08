Tibetan govt-in-exile calls for week-long lockdown to contain coronavirus surge

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Tibetan government-in-exile has called for a seven-day lockdown in all Tibetan settlements across India from May 10 to 16.

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) president Lobsang Sangay appealed to the Tibetans in the country to take rigorous precaution and said “what we need now is a collective and coordinated effort to break the chain.” The CTA president further said that the Tibetan administration headquarters here recorded a total of 164 coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Tibetan community has recorded over 484 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths over the past one week, taking the total tally of coronavirus infections to 2,934 cases and the death toll to 61. According to the CTA, there are 1,069 active positive cases among Tibetans in India.

