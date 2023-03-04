Those who failed in country playing games abroad: Naqvi on Rahuls Cambridge remarks

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at Cambridge University, saying those who have “failed” in the country are playing games abroad.

In a swipe at Gandhi, Naqvi said those defeated in the country are portraying the “danger to dynasty” as a threat to democracy to sabotage the strong democratic and constitutional values of the nation.

On Gandhis statement that democracy is in danger, Naqvi said that people who consider the family system a democracy make such statements.

“Today there is no parikrama of family in the country but hard work is ruling. Those who used to consider the family system as synonymous with democracy, are troubled by the current environment,” a statement issued by Naqvis office quoted him as saying at a Holi event at his residence here.

The former Union minister said the constitutional values of the country are strong as well as safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi, during a lecture at Cambridge University, alleged that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance.

The former Congress chief delivered the lecture, Learning to Listen in the 21st Century at the Cambridge Judge Business School, on Tuesday evening as a Visiting Fellow. A video recording of his lecture was posted on Twitter by Congress leader Sam Pitroda, ex-adviser to former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Referring to the controversial Pegasus snooping issue, Gandhi alleged that the Israeli spyware was installed on the phones of a large number of politicians, including him.

“I, myself, had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians have Pegasus on their phones. Ive been called by intelligence officers who say please be careful what you say on the phone because we are sort of recording this stuff. So, this is a constant pressure that we feel,” the 52-year-old Congress leader claimed.

