Tension in MP village after Dalit boys tease upper caste girls; 11 persons held

A group of Dalit boys allegedly teased some upper caste girls at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, leading to tension in the area and prompting the police to deploy additional security forces, an official said on Sunday.

The situation in Gurla village, located more than 30 km from the district headquarters, is under control following the incident on Friday, Unhel police station in charge Krishan Lalchandani told PTI.

