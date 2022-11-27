Telangana Tourism eyes 20 pc increase in foreign, 30 pc domestic tourist arrivals

Telangana Tourism expects increase of 20 per cent in foreign tourist arrivals and 30 per cent growth in domestic tourist footfall to the state by end of 2023 as compared to pre-COVID level, a senior government official said.

Telangana witnessed domestic tourist arrivals of 3,20,00,620 while international tourists numbered 5,917 in 2021.

For this year, domestic arrivals increased to 3,95,53,865 and international arrivals rose to 35,945 up to July.

During 2019 when the pandemic had not yet set in, the domestic arrivals in the state was 8,30,35,894 while the number of foreign travellers was 3,23,326.

Advertisement

Already, there is increase in the count of foreign travellers visiting Telangana and there has been growth in domestic tourists arriving this year, the official said.

“Our target is to increase international tourist arrivals by 20 per cent, and also domestic tourist arrivals by 30 per cent by 2023-end,” Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Managing Director B Manohar told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)