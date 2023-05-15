Sudans military chief freezes bank accounts of rival paramilitary group amid truce attempts

Sudans military chief has ordered the freezing of all bank accounts belonging to a rival paramilitary force. The two sides have battled for weeks across Sudan, pushing the troubled country to the brink of all-out war. The decree, issued on Sunday by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, will target the official accounts of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudanese bank, as well as the accounts of all companies belonging to the group, the state news agency SUNA reported.

It remains unclear what immediate effect the freezing would have on the RSF and how Burhans orders are to be enforced. Over the past decade, the paramilitary force has amassed great wealth through the gradual acquisition of Sudanese financial institutions and gold reserves.

Burhan on Sunday replaced Sudans Central Bank governor and on Monday, he removed the countrys police chief and sacked two ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry. The military chief did not elaborate on his moves.

Since mid-April, the Sudanese army, led by Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have been locked in a power struggle that has forced thousands to flee to neighboring countries. Chaos has taken over much of the country since the conflict broke out. The capital, Khartoum, has been reduced to an urban battlefield and the western Darfur region is rocked by deadly tribal clashes. The violence has also killed over 600 people, including civilians, according to the WHO.

A two-day outbreak of fighting in Geneina, the capital of West Darfur province, killed scores of people last week, said the Sudan Doctors Syndicate, a group that tracks civilian casualties. It said the fighting began when RSF fighters and militiamen entered the city on Friday and clashed with other armed groups and residents.

Meanwhile, explosions resounded in the southern neighbourhood of Khartoum on Monday while videos posted online show a hospital in the East Nile area, a neighbourhood just east of Khartoum, being bombed. Human rights organisations have accused the RSF of mass looting and attacking civilians, and the military of indiscriminately bombing residential areas. The two side have agreed to several short cease-fires since the fighting started, but all were violated. Both have also traded blame and exchanged heated accusations of human rights abuses. Last Thursday, the military and the RSF signed a pact in the Saudi city of Jeddah, promising safe passage for civilians fleeing the conflict and protection for humanitarian operations in the East African nation. International efforts led by Saudi Arabia and the United States are underway in an attempt to turn Thursdays agreement into a lasting truce.

