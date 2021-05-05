Stalin appointed TN Chief Minister

Governor Banwarilal Purohitappointed DMK president M K Stalin as Chief Minister of TamilNadu after he submitted a letter on his election aslegislature party leader, the Raj Bhavan said on Wednesday.

Stalin called on Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and “submitteda letter intimating of his election as the leader of theDravida Munnetra Kazhagam Legislature party.” Governor Purohit appointed him as the Chief Minister ofTamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry and to havethe swearing-in-ceremony on 7 May at 9 am at Raj Bhavan, anofficial release said.

