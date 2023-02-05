Stage set for BRS public meeting in Nanded

The stage is set for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS party to hold its first meeting outside the state at Nanded in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Rao is expected to reach Nanded at 12.30 pm and address the meeting titled BRS Charikala Sabha at 1.30 pm , CMO sources said today.

He will garland the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue near the venue-Gurudwara Sachkhand Mela Maidan, Hingoli Gate, and later offer prayers at historical Gurdwara, they said.

He will also address a press conference after the meeting.

The entire meeting area has turned pink with party flags, hoardings, balloons and posters.

Arrangements are being made from all the villages of Nanded South and North, Bokar, Naigam, Mukhed, Deglur, Loha Constituencies, Kinwat, Dharmabad Towns, Mudked, Naigam, Biloli and Umri, Himayat Nagar in Nanded district to make the public meeting a grand success.

Telangana Minister for Endowments Indrakaran Reddy and some senior leaders of the party are camping in Nanded to oversee the arrangements including crowd mobilisation.

This would be the second public meeting of BRS after Khammam in January.

The focus of the meeting is to attract new people to the party. The party is expecting some key leaders of the region to join BRS, sources told

