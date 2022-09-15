Sports training centre for Divyangs to be ready in Gwalior by next year: Union minister

A first of its kind sports training center for Divyang players will be constructed in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh by 2023, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar said here on Thursday.

It will cost around Rs 170 crore, he said, speaking to reporters.

Divyang (disabled) people are gifted with incredible hidden talent in sports and the central government wants to further hone their skills. We are constructing a one of its kind National Sports Training Center for Divyang persons in Gwalior,” the minister said.

The complex will have training facilities for every sport in which Divyang persons take part, and it will help India win more medals in Paralympics, Kumar added.

On the issue of addictive online games, he said his ministry discusses such issues from time to time with the state governments to find and share solutions.

Earlier in the day Kumar inaugurated a two-day-long workshop on sensitizing people towards Divyang persons through government policies and laws, organized by his ministry.

His two junior ministers Ramdas Athawale and Pratima Bhoumik also took part in it.

