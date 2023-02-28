Southern Naval Command celebrates 36 years of Navy ships service with cycling trip

The Southern Naval Command has conducted a cycling expedition to and fro Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram commemorating 36 years of service of INS Magar, the lead ship of the amphibious warfare vessel category under the Indian Navy.

The cycling expedition, spreading a message on health and fitness, was flagged off from Kochi on February 22 to the 91 Infantry Brigade at Thiruvananthapuram and returned to the Naval base on Monday, the Navy said.

“A total of 36 cyclists including four army personnel from 91 Infantry Brigade took part in the expedition which covered a total distance of approximately 500 kms in five days,” the Navy said in a release.

INS Magar is due for decommissioning this year, according to Navy sources.

The team also took part in community interactions including a visit to Dr Ambedkar Memorial Orphanage and Rehabilitation Centre in the state capital.

INS Magar is a landing ship that has carried out various amphibious operations in close coordination with the army unit.

