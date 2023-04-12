Some players have become ‘permanent residents of NCA’: Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has hit out at injury management of some of country’s premier bowlers, who he feels have made the National Cricket Academy (NCA), their permanent residency.

While Shastri didn’t take any name, his obvious reference was Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar, who has broken down at least thrice in match situations in the last eight months after being declared fit by Nitin Patel-headed Sports Science & Medical team at NCA.

“Let’s put it this way: there are quite a few in the last three or four years who are permanent residents of the NCA. Soon, they’ll get a resident permit there to walk in any time they want, which is not a good thing at all. It’s unreal,” Shastri said sarcastically on ESPN Cricinfos digital video.

Chahar is struggling due to recurrence of his left hamstring injury while tearaway quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have undergone surgeries in New Zealand for lower back stress fracture.

Advertisement

Shastri, who was India’s head coach as recently as October, 2021, is surprised that some of these bowlers don’t even play all formats but are yet not fit enough to bowl four overs across four T20 games on the trot.

“Come on, you’re not playing that much cricket to be injured again and again,” Shastri said.

“I mean, you cant play four matches on the trot. What are you going to the NCA for? “If you are going to come back and then three matches (later) you’re back there (NCA),” he questioned.

He urged the players going for rehabilitation to at least try to be fit enough so that no one is wasting their time and money.

“So, you make sure you get fit and come once and for all because it’s damn frustrating. Not just for the team, the players, the BCCI, the captains of the various [IPL] franchises. It’s annoying, to say the least.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)