Skipper Vasavada hits double ton as Saurashtra inch closer to Ranji final

Skipper Arpit Vasavada hit a double century as Saurashtra took a crucial 120-run first innings lead against Karnataka to put one foot in the Ranji Trophy final, here Saturday.

Resuming at his overnight score of 112, Vasavada made 202 off 406 balls while Chirag Jani scored 72 to help Saurashtra finish their first innings at a massive 527 in reply to Karnatakas 407.

Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa (5/83) took five wickets for the home team.

If the match ends in draw, Saurashtra will qualify for the final by virtue of first innings lead.

Karnataka ended the fourth day at 123 for four with skipper Mayank Agarwal, double centurion in the first essay, scoring a quick 64-ball 55 before falling to Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey were the other Karnataka wickets to fall on the day.

Nikin Jose was holding the fort for Karnataka at stumps. He was unbeaten on 54 off 74 balls, having hit six boundaries.

Chetan Sakariya (2/24) went for runs but picked two crucial wickets of Samrth and Padikkal in Karnatakas second innings, while Jadeja (1/27) and Parth Bhut (1/41) claimed one each.

Saurarshtra had won the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season, beating Bengal but prior to that they qualified for the title clash thrice.

In 2012-13 and 2015-16, Saurashtra finished second best to Mumbai before losing final against Vidarbha in the 2018-19 season.

Brief Scores: Karnataka: 407 and 123 for 4 in 26.4 overs (Mayank Agarwal 55, Nikin Jose 54 batting; Chetan Sakariya 2/24) Saurashtra: 527 all out in 174.4 overs (Arpit Vasavada 202, Sheldon Jackson 160, Chirag Jani 72; Vidwath Kaverappa 5/83).

