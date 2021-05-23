Six militants killed in encounter with security personnel in Assam

Six Dimasa National LiberationArmy (DNLA) militants were on Sunday killed in an encounterwith security forces in West Karbi Anglong district, along theAssam-Nagaland border, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was launched inthe district by a team of police officers and Assam Riflespersonnel, led by West Karbi Anglong Additional Superintendentof Police (ASP) Prakash Sonowal, he said.

An exchange of fire ensued between the securitypersonnel and the militants, following which six members ofthe outlawed outfit were gunned down in Michibailung area, theofficer said.

Four AK-47 rifles and several rounds of ammunitionhave been recovered from the slain militants, the seniorofficer said, adding that combing operations are stillunderway in Michibailung.

