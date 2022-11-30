Six dead in Lucknow-Bahraich highway collision

A speeding truck hit a roadways bus on Wednesday on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway, killing at least six persons and injuring 15, police said.

The incident took place at about 4.30 am in an area on Jarwal Road when the Lucknow depot bus was hit by the truck, District Magistrate, Dinesh Chandra Singh said. Six persons died on the spot and 15 who were injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of four was stated to be critical, Singh said.

Those killed are yet to be identified, police said.

The bus was going to Rupaideeha from Lucknow, while the truck was on its way to Lucknow from Bahraich, Singh said.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot with the vehicle.

Police are probing the matter and searching for the absconding driver with the help of CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death and directed the district administration to ensure good treatment for the injured.

He said the concerned authority should immediately provide financial assistance to the family of those who died and the injured also.

