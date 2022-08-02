Shinde loyalist, ex-minister Samants car `attacked in Pune

Former Maharashtra minister Uday Samants car was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified persons in Punes Katraj area on Tuesday evening.

Samant, one of the 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shindes faction, was here to attend Shindes various programs, a source close to him said.

A windowpane of the car in which Samant was travelling was damaged in the incident, he said. A video of a mob trying to surround Samants vehicle and shouting slogans circulated on social media.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackerays public meeting was held in the vicinity around the same time.

