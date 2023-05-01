Amit Shah to visit Kolkata to attend Rabindranath Tagore event on May 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kolkata to attend a cultural programme on Rabindranath Tagore on the bard’s birth anniversary on May 9.

Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta told PTI that the invitation was extended by a cultural organisation, ‘Khola Hawa’ (open air), and on its request, Shah agreed to speak on the ideals of Tagore at the function.

“Amit ji is motivated by Tagore’s philosophy and spiritualism. He will speak on Gurudev’s influence on people of this country over the years,” Dasgupta, who helms the cultural organisation, said.

Many members of the organisation are members of the BJP.

BJP youth leader Shankudeb Panda, who is also a member of the ‘Khola Hawa’, said the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, is also likely to attend the function.

Panda said the event is being organised by the cultural organisation and the BJP is not behind it.

Danseuse Tanusree Shankar, actor Rituparna Sengupta and singer Somlata Acharyya are also expected to attend the function.

