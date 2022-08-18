Serial woman burglar, who struck 100 houses after gaining access as help, nabbed in Gzb

A suspected serial burglar who worked as a domestic help and allegedly stole from around 100 houses, including in Delhi, Jodhpur, and Kolkata, has been arrested, police here said. The woman, with 26 cases in the National Capital Region alone, would travel by air to various cities she worked in, a police officer said Wednesday. She mainly stole gold ornaments from her employers, and built a house for herself in Delhi allegedly with the proceeds of the crime, he said. Poonam Shah alias Kajal, who hails from Bhagalpur district of Bihar, targeted people in various cities including Delhi, Jodhpur, Kolkata, and Ghaziabad, police said. The instant case is related to the theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from Kajals employer Vipul Goels house in Ghaziabad. Indirapuram Circle Officer Abhay Mishra said Kajal, who is in her late thirties, was arrested from Amrapali village society on the basis of CCTV footage with stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh in her possession. Mishra said that during interrogation Kajal said she had planned this theft with the help of her accomplice Bunty.

According to their plan, Kajal engaged Vipul Goels wife in a conversation, and Bunty stole the ornaments from an almirah.

They both decamped from the society in an auto-rickshaw and divided the stolen gold ornaments, Mishra said.

He said that before she got the job as a house help here, she was living in Delhis Uttam Nagar.

According to police, Kajal confessed she purchased a land plot in Uttam Nagar and constructed a house on that using the stolen gold ornaments. She also said she had committed burglary at least in 100 houses and was booked in 26 cases across NCR districts, they said.

Police said they will seize her ill-gotten property and book her under the stringent gangsters act. Mishra said Bunty and the jeweller who purchased the stolen ornaments are at large and will be nabbed soon.

