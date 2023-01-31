Scientists working to increase shelf life of millets-based products, validate health benefits

After putting Indian millets on the global stage, scientists are working on ways to increase the shelf life of products made from the coarse grains without compromising on the nutritional value.

Scientists at Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) are also working on validating the numerous health benefits attributed to millets as they make a comeback as superfoods.

Millets have an active enzyme called lipase that reduces the shelf-life of millet-based products by giving off-odours and rancidity, Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI told

