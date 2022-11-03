School & pre-university college students in Karnataka to have daily meditation sessions

Karnataka Minister of School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh on Thursday said he has issued directions for meditation to be introduced for school and pre-university college students. He has also sent a note to officials of his department in this regard. “It is directed to take necessary steps to introduce 10 minutes of meditation for students in schools and pre-university colleges daily, aimed at increasing their concentration, improving health, positive thinking, stress-free learning, personality development, and thereby imbibing good qualities,” Nagesh said in a tweet on Thursday with the note. According to the note, the move was based on a request by the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association. It says some schools already have meditation sessions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)