RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary unanimously elected as Bihar Assembly Speaker

Veteran RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was on Friday unanimously elected as Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The post had fallen vacant upon resignation of Vijay Kumar Sinha, against whom a no-confidence motion was moved by the Mahagathbandhan, after it came to power in the state earlier this month.

Chaudhary was seated on the Chair by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sinha, a senior BJP leader, who has now become the Leader of the Opposition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)