Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till 12 noon without transacting any business as opposition parties again sought to raise the issue of price rise and also the hooch tragedy in Gujarat.

While Congress and other opposition parties wanted to raise the issue of rise in prices of essential items, AAPs Sanjay Singh rushed to the Well of the House holding placards over the hooch tragedy in Gujarat.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not allowed notices given by several members under Rule 267 as some of them can be taken up in the normal course of business.

This wasnt acceptable to the opposition which started raising the issues following which Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.

Rule 267 calls for suspension of the listed business to take up a discussion on the issue being raised.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Naidu said inflation and price rise are the main issues in the 267 notices he has received.

Before he could complete, Singh was up on his feet trying to raise the Gujarat hooch issue and said 55 people have died after drinking spurious liquor in the state.

This infuriated Naidu, who asked Singh to sit down.

“What is this? Height of irresponsibility. I have to say (about the 267 notices),” he said. As Singh persisted, Naidu warned him that he will be named. “And you will be sent out. You have to understand this.” “Dont provoke me to that extent….I have to read the names (of those who have given notices under 267). You dont have the patience to even listen to that,” he said.

Naidu said he has received notices under Rule 267 from Jawhar Sircar (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Mallikarjun Kharge (Cong), Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Shaktisinh Sohil (Cong) and K C Venugopal.

“I have gone through the notices. They can be taken up in normal course. I have already admitted some of them under other motions so I am not admitting them,” he said.

But as opposition MPs began raising the issues, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.

