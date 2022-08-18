Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for nine days following a heart attack, continues to be on the ventilator and is critical, sources said Thursday.

Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.

“He continues to be on life support and his health condition is critical. He has suffered brain damage. He has not yet gained consciousness,” a source told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)