Raju Srivastava continues to be on ventilator, recovering slowly: brother

More than a month after he was admitted to hospital following a heart attack, popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be on ventilator, his brother Dipoo Srivastava said on Friday.

The family wishes to carry on with Srivastavas treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was hospitalised on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Dipoo Srivastava, also a comedian, said his elder brother is recovering slowly but continues to be unconscious.

“The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. Its been 35 days but doctors are saying they are doing their best. We need all your prayers,” Dipoo told

